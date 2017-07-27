



The miscreants, including a woman, were apprehended this morning from the Kacharibasti area.

They were involved in an incident when a man, travelling on a city bus from Khanapara to Paltan Bazar, was robbed of Rs 1 lakh on July 24 last. He was robbed while he was getting down at the Paltan Bazar bus stand.

A police official said the gang members are extremely deft at pickpocketing. “We made them do a demo. Their execution is praiseworthy. They can even steal money from the in-pocket,” the official said.

Panbazar ACP Suprativ Lal Barua said the gang was clever in identifying the person who had money.

“They mainly target the passengers who get down from night buses at Khanapara. Normally the people are not very alert at that hour. Four to five members of the gang take the same city bus which the target boards. When the person gets down, normally at Paltan Bazar, the gang creates a scramble, during which the money is robbed,” Barua said.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Robi Ali (20) of Barpeta Road, Rubul Ali (25) of Belsar, Ajay Biswas (28) of Mayong, Dipak Kalita (38) of Goreswar, Raju Satnami (32) of Loringtiping, Shyam Kumar (26), of Jakhalabandha, Yusuf Ali of Lalganesh and Durga Devi (20) of Birubari.

Police said the accused were being interrogated to ascertain if there are more members in the group.

Some bus conductors and handymen are also suspected of their involvement with the gang, police sources said.