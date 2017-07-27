



In a statement issued here, signed by its secretary Partha Pratim Bora, the APCC also flayed the Union Government, led by Modi, for its failure to send even a Cabinet minister to the State at this hour of crisis.

The APCC reminded that during the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, Modi visited the State on several occasions. Even during the celebration of the third anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union Government and the State’s BJP-led Government’s first anniversary, the Prime Minister took out time to visit Assam, it said.

During the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Prime Minister and other leaders of the BJP said India would start reading “A for Assam” if the BJP was voted to power. But it has now become “A for Apathy” as far as Assam is concerned, quipped the APCC.

It also mocked at the cow vigilantes for their failure to save the cows of Assam, which have been affected severely by the present deluge. None of the members of the cow vigilante groups has come forward to provide fodder to the cows affected by the floods, said the APCC.

Pointing at the case of suicide committed by an inmate of a relief camp, the APCC said the suicide exposes the quality of relief provided by the State Government to the flood victims.

It has come to light that in Udalguri district, only one packet of ‘Cerelac’ was distributed, while in Golaghat district, 45 packets of ‘Amul Taaza’ (each packet contains 50 ml of milk), in Dibrugarh district, 20 packets of baby food, in Bongaigaon district, 70 packets of ORS were distributed among the flood victims. In Morigaon district, which is one of the worst flood-affected districts, no baby food was distributed, alleged the APCC.