Wang, who is the first top Chinese leader to have commented so far on the Doklam impasse, yesterday claimed that India “admitted” to entering Chinese territory. He said India should “conscientiously withdraw” its troops from the area.

“The remarks of Foreign Minister Wang Yi are authoritative and has made our position clear. I don’t have anything to explain,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing. He, however, declined to react to reports that both sides have deployed over 3,000 troops each at Doklam, saying the question should be referred to the Chinese Defence Ministry. – PTI