Cleanliness drive at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu

Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA, July 25 - As a part of Swachata Fortnight announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, from July 16 to 31, the engineers, staff and workers of Navayuga Engineering Company, engaged in Dhola -Sadiya bridge project, carried out a cleanliness drive at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu and its surroundings today. They also urged the people crossing the bridge and those who live near the bridge to keep the bridge and its surroundings clean. It can be mentioned here that the Navayuga Engineering Company has been engaged in the construction of Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, the longest bridge in India which connects Sadiya with Dhola.