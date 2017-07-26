According to report, a police team led by Simenchapaori OC Manuranjan Saikia, following an operation, apprehended hardcore dacoit Bitupan Borgohain (18) of Muchkhowagaon under Simenchapori police station from Simenchapori railway station. Police recovered a 7.65 pistol with three live ammunition and some military dresses from his possession.

Based on his statement, the police later managed to nab two of his associates, Rinku Bora alias Moina Bora (27) of Jonai Nepalibasti and Koton Mongku (27) of Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) from Jonai. Police said that Rinku Bora was earlier arrested for involvement in offensive activities.

A case has been registered against the youths in Simenchapori police station. Police investigation to nab the other gang members is on.