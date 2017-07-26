The AASU activists led by Sarat Hazarika, AASU education secretary, Pradip Borgohain, Ranjan Konwar, Samiron Phukan, Subhash Das, Mantu Sahu, Amulya Gogoi and Debabrat Das condemned the authority’s lack of concern for the plight of the commuters. They demanded the resignation of the Transport Minister and explanations from the representatives of the district administration and NHI DCL present there regarding the poor state of the expansion works in the district in comparison to other districts of Assam.

Mouchumi Chetia, Revenue Ricle Officer, Amguri and Addl SP Zakir HUssain met the agitators and accepted their memorandums. The AASU activists withdrew their protest following an assurance from the district administration to hold talks with the AASU leaders within two days.

It may be mentioned here that the NH 37 in the district is perennially in a pathetic state due to unscientific method of road construction and lack of quality control measures.