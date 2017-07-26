According to sources, a 19- year-old girl from Fulbari area of Katigorah was allegedly molested on Monday night after she was taken out from her home by a certain Mamon Barbhuiya, a resident of Haritikar part II.

The incident came to light when the victim was spotted attempting suicide from a bridge on Tuesday. Later, an FIR was filed in which it has been mentioned that the accused abandoned the victim and escaped from the spot.