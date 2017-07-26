Correspondent
DHEMAJI, July 25 - A seven-year-old little boy Manoj Phukan, son of Raju Phukan of Bor Lecham village under Dhakuakhana Police Station here drowned recently in a pond at Chenimari village in Sonari Chapari area.
The boy, who was staying at his maternal uncle’s house of Chenimari village in the current summer vacation, went to take a bath in a nearby pond, when he suddenly slipped into the deep portion of the pond and consequently drowned.
The boy was studying in Class II at Lecham Primary School. His sudden tragic death was deeply mourned both in Chenimari and Bor Lecham villages.