Bhattacharjee alleged that though the work has been completed, the construction company is yet to hand over the building to the PWD department.

Local people have alleged that some businessmen are occupying some unauthorised rooms of the market shed for quite sometime now. Locals have alleged that the businessmen have taken the possession of the rooms by paying Rs 2 to 4 lakh, said Biswarup Bhattacharjee.

Bhattacharjee also mentioned that some businessmen and local people have lodged complaints against the local MLA and the concerned construction company and have demanded a high-level probe.

Biswarup Bhattacharjee has also expressed his deep concern over the construction and planning of the Barak Valley Engineering College at Nirala under Karimganj district. He said that the engineering college has been set up at Nirala without any proper planning. Boundary walls and quarters for faculties have not been constructed in the college campus. Due to the lack of quarters, faculty members are not interested to work in the crime-prone Nirala area, Bhattacharjee added.