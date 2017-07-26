Karate team for int’l meet



GUWAHATI, July 25 - A 51-member team of the All Assam Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Association will participate in the third International Open Karate Championship, recognised by the Karate Association of India which will be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Kolkata on July 29 and 30. Altogether eight countries will take part in the championship. The team will be led by Jayanta Barman, Nilmoni Deka and Harinarayan Hazarika, a release said.