



On the penultimate day of the match, England, resuming at 164 for four in their first innings were all out for 195 in reply to India’s 519.

Instead of forcing a follow on, India decided to bat again and declared at 173 for six. Opener Prithvi Shaw was the top scorer with 69 off 76 balls.

For England, Will Jacks top scored with 46 while Ryan Patel and Max Holden were the other notable contributors with 38 and 32 respectively.

Indian pacers N Nagarkoti (5/49) and Shivam Mavi (4/51) wrecked the England first innings.

England were 23 for one in their second innings after 6 overs at the time of filing this report.