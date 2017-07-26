

Guwahati Squash Racket Association secretary Dhruba Jyoti Kalita felicitating Zubeen Garg.

Altogether 40 city based boys and girls participated in the camp which was conducted by Vijendra Kr Singh, World Squash Federation, Level-I certified coach. Three promising players – Nandini Bayan, Adreet Hazarika and Chirag Agarwal were honoured in the function.

Sanjib Gohain Baruah, Subodh Malla Baruah, president, Sports Journalists Federation of India attended the closing function as guests. Popular singer Zubeen Garg was also present to encourage the players. Guardians and office bearers of GSRA were also present on the occasion.