In the team category, Sacred Heart High School, Golaghat emerged winners defeating Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti 2-0 while Royal Global School and Don Bosco School came third. In the closing ceremony, MK Seth, chief general manager, BSNL; Kaushik Talukdar, Dalmia Bharat Cement; Deepak Dayan, Delux Sports International and Subhash Basumatary, Director SAI gave away the prizes.

Father Pradeep Ekka, vice principal Don Bosco School, Panbazar offered the vote of thanks.

The final results: (Mixed U-10) Winner: Antariksh Tamuli (VKV, Golaghat), Runner-up: Rajnish Sarma (AVS, Balipara); (Girls U-12) Winner: Namrata Das (Astha Academy), Runner-up: Tanishqa Patar (Maria’s Public School); (Girls U-14) Winner: Justin Borgohain (MVM, Silpukhuri), Runner-up: Harshita Bora (St Mary’s School, Dibrugarh); (Boys U-12) Winner: Jigyashman Hazarika (DPS, Guwahati), Runner-up: Harshat Bora (SSA, Guwahati); (Boys U-14) Winner: Tushar Paul (Sacred Heart School, Golaghat), Runner-up: Devanga Protim Hazarika (Sacred Heart School, Golaghat).