The decision was taken at a party meeting held here today.

The NPF on Monday filed a writ petition in the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court against the 37 NPF Legislators, including Nagaland Speaker, on the issue of its MLAs defying the party’s chief whip during the July 21 floor test in the Assembly.

Condemning what is called “unconstitutional action” of the Governor in installing TR Zeliang as Chief Minister without letter of support from the original political party letterhead, the NPF emergency meeting demanded that the President of India should mmediately recall him.

Adopting a 15-point resolution, the party also demanded resignation of Nagaland Speaker on moral grounds.

NPF president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu also demanded immediate stepping down of Chief Minister TR Zeliang while terming his Government “unconstitutional” for alleged violation of all Constitutional provisions.

Endorsing the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland coalition partners’ decision to elect Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu as DAN Chairman, the NPF approved the decision of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the party to expel 19 members of the party MLAs and suspend 11 party MLAs for anti-party activities.

It also recommended immediate suspension of EE Pangteang, who was sworn-in as Cabinet Minister in Zeliang Government yesterday, from the party for anti-party activities.