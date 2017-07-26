Zeliang appoints 9 advisors, 26 Parliamentary Secretaries

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 25 - Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang administered the oath of office and secrecy to 9 Advisors and 26 Parliamentary Secretaries at the State Banquet Hall, here today. The newly inducted Advisors are CM Chang, Deo Nukhu, Naiba Konyak, Noke Wangnao, Nuklutoshi, Pukhayi Sumi, SI Jamir, Pangnyu Phom and Dr TM Lotha. The Parliamentary Secretaries are Amenba Yaden, BS Nganlang, Dr Benjongliba Aier, C Apok Jamir, Eshak Hessum, Hukavi Zhimomi, Imtikumzuk, Khekaho Assumi, Kropol Vitsu, L Khumo Khiamniungan, Levi Rengma, Longrineken, Merentoshi R Jamir, N Thomas Lotha, Namri Nchang, Dr Neiphrezo Keditsu, P Paiwang Konyak, Picto Shohe, Pohwang Konyak, S Chuba Longkumer, Shetoyi, Tovihoto Ayemi, Toyang Chang, Vikho-o Yhoshu, YM Yollow, and Zhaleo Rio. Nagaland Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar initiated the oath taking ceremony which was witnessed by Cabinet Ministers, HODs, bureaucrats and party workers.