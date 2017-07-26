The comment by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre came in the Rajya Sabha at a time when armies of India and China are in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector.

Replying to a question on whether Chinese troops have entered into Indian territory several times recently, he said “transgressions” do occur as both sides have differing perception about the Line of Actual Control.

“Since there is no commonly delineated LAC in the border areas between India and China, there are areas along the LAC where both sides have differing perception of the LAC.

“Due to both sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur,” he said.

The minister said the government had acquired 5,881 acres of land from the residents of Arunachal Pradesh post 1962 war with China and paid them a total compensation of Rs 165.95 crore.

On construction of roads by Border Roads Organisation in border areas, Bhamre said there were delays in execution of 61 India-China Border Roads (ICBR) by the BRO due to a variety of reasons including delay in land acquisition and limited working seasons.

Bhamre said out of 61 ICBRs of length of 3,417 km entrusted to BRO, 27 ICBRs covering 963 km have been completed. The remaining 34 ICBRs will be completed in phases by December 2022. Asked about the steps taken by the government to boost infrastructure in border areas and safeguard people living there, he said government is fully seized of the security needs of the country.

“Necessary steps as required have been initiated to ensure that the national security concerns pertaining to borders are adequately addressed through capability and infrastructure development,” Bhamre said.

To another query, he said required measures including development of infrastructure like rail, road and airfields are taken to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India. – PTI