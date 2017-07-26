|
One drown
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, July 25 - In a heartbreaking incident, a 12-year-old school boy has allegedly drowned in Dikrong river near Emchi village, Doimukh under Papum Pare district on Sunday.
The deceased identified as Bengia Tahu, a class V student of a private boarding school at Gumto, reportedly went to the river with his uncle at around 1 pm of that fateful day.
He said, the tragic incident occurred in presence of his uncle, who had gone to the river for angling but couldn’t rescue the boy as he didn’t know how to swim. The body was later recovered in the downstream of the river.