Correspondent
JALUKBARI, July 25 - A 1st Battalion NDRF team participated in a joint mock exercise on industrial disaster emergency and response today at IOC, Betkuchi, to ensure effective response of the fire brigade and employees working in the IOC.
The 38-member team, comprising Assistant Commandant Surendra Kumar, four subordinate officers and 33 rescuers, assisted plant employees in planning and coordination at the initial stage. The rescuers participated with all the necessary response tools and equipment in the exercise.
Approximately 150 persons, including employees of the plant, NDRF, SDRF, fire service, police, health service and media, too part in the drill.