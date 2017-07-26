Guv condoles death of litterateur



GUWAHATI, July 25 - Governor Banwarilal Purohit has condoled the death of noted litterateur Sada Saikia. The litterateur had passed away yesterday. In a condolence message today, Purohit said that with Saikia’s demise the State has lost a litterateur and journalist par excellence. He left behind a legacy of works which would continue to be a source of inspiration for the present and upcoming generations in the State, the Governor said. He expressed his empathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.