Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 25 - The 17th foundation day of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad was observed centrally under the aegis of its district committee today at the Assam State Museum.
The programme started with hoisting of the organisation’s flag by its president Ujjal Kumar Chutia. The swahid tarpan ceremony was initiated by Pranjal Neog, which was followed by plantation of saplings.
The programme was attended by journalist Manoram Gogoi and advocate Nekibur Zaman. Leaders of various socio-cultural organisations and student organisations attended the function.