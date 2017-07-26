The Congress MPs raised the issue through an adjournment motion moved by their Leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. They demanded that debates be held in the Lok Sabha on the issue of cow vigilantes that has affected the life of the minorities and the Dalits and has horrified them, the APCC said.

“The Congress members demanded that the Prime Minister make his stand clear on this issue in the Parliament. But the Lok Sabha Speaker rejected their plea. This was protested by the Congress MPs and six of them were suspended from the House for five days. Two of these MPs are Gaurab Gogoi and Susmita Deb from Assam. The Opposition’s act of pointing out the mistakes committed by the government is part of the democratic tradition of the country. And upholding this democratic tradition, six Congress MPs have invited the wrath of the LS Speaker. The APCC hails them,” said the statement.

It has also resented the failure of the Lok Sabha Speaker to initiate any action against senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who resorted to video recording of the Lok Sabha proceedings, going against the set rules.