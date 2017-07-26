Ranjan K Baruah of the North East Youth Foundation spoke on the State climate action plan and the proposed activities of different departments. He mentioned that there is less awareness among the public related to the plan and no visible action can be seen anywhere in Assam.

Nava Thakuria, secretary of Guwahati Press Club, said that media has an immense role to make people aware on climate change and its implications. Moreover, media can compel the government as well as policy makers to adopt strategies to counter any kind of disaster. He added that at least in adaptation, the policy makers can create pragmatic strategy and also help rehabilitate people.

Senior forest official AK Johari said that people in the State should adapt with the rich traditional knowledge and appealed to people as well as students to preserve the rich biodiversity of the State for combating climate change.

Pallab Sarma, senior scientist of Biswanath College, presented case studies and said scientists have an immense role to give inputs for combating climate change. U Nobokishore from NEDF stated that all the Northeastern states must have coordination while making a climate action plan, as the states are connected with resources like water and others.

Different NGOs, students, researchers, mediapersons and representatives from civil society organisations participated in the consultation and committed to work for combating climate change in the State.