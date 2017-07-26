The victim, Gayatri Sahu, lives in Hong Kong. She originally hails from Rajgarh Road. She had an account at the ICICI’s Fancy Bazar branch. On July 12 last, an employee of the ICICI’s AT Road branch, Rajat Agarwal, transferred around Rs 9.56 lakh from Sahu’s account to another account which was opened fraudulently at the GS Road branch of the Karnataka Bank.

Rajat was helped by Ricky Gupta, a former salesman associated with the ICICI Bank. Both have been arrested. Rajat hails from Agra and had been staying at Bhangagarh. Ricky stays at Kalapahar. “The money was transferred through RTGS. The account at the Karnataka Bank was opened in the name of Khagendra Nath Barman using fake documents, like forged PAN cards, ID cards, etc,” Panbazar ACP Suprativ Lal Barua said.

Another person, Bitu Shah, was the introducer for opening the fake account at Karnataka Bank. Police are trying to verify if he had a role in the fraud. Rajat had got a cheque book issued from the ICICI’s Fancy Bazar branch in the name of the customer. “One needs a cancelled cheque for such transfers. It is strange as to how a cheque book was issued so easily to the fraud,” Barua said.

The police are yet to recover the amount. More employees of the bank could be involved in the racket, police suspect. They are probing if more such fraudulent transfers were made by the accused and their accomplices. Police are also sceptical of the precautions the bank takes to make the customers’ accounts secure.