As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm, leader of the Congress Party Parliamentary Group Mallikarjun Kharge pleaded that the suspension order against the six Congress MPs should be withdrawn. He was supported by MPs of other Opposition parties.

However, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not relent amid frequent interruptions. The Speaker had yesterday suspended six Congress MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Sushmita Dev, and said they undermined the Chair’s dignity.

When contacted, Gaurav Gogoi and Sushmita Dev told this newspaper that they went to the Parliament and attended the President’s swearing-in ceremony at the Central Hall, but did not try to attend the proceedings of the House following the Speaker’s ruling.