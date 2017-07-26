The Chief Minister, who is here to take part in the President’s swearing-in ceremony, was reacting to reports of scam in stone quarry in Barak valley. Sonowal appealed to the members of the public and the media to join hands to make Assam a corruption-free state and to catapult it towards one of the vibrant and prosperous states of the country.

“There will be no laxity or compromise on the fight against corruption. From the panchayati raj institutions to the Office of Chief Minister, the battle against corruption will continue unabated. I appeal to each and every citizen as well as the media to come out with complaints against corruption, which will be verified, and appropriate action will be initiated against those found guilty. My government is not going to rest until the scourge of corruption is weeded out from the State,” he asserted.

About his government’s initiative on good governance, Sonowal said he envisions of an enabling and conducive work environment in which each and every employee can contribute their might in taking the State along the high road to glory and prosperity. “We have to improve upon our work culture by pitching in all our efforts to bring about the desired change on the development front,” he added.

Interacting with newsmen, Sonowal said the current visit of a seven-member high-level Central team to Assam to assess the flood damages has come about in a short span of time after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on July 18 to apprise him about the flood situation in the State. “Never before a high-level assessment team from the Centre has had ever visited the State in such a short span of time,” Sonowal said, adding that the team would tour different flood-ravaged districts across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.