Jaitley’s response in the Rajya Sabha came after opposition members raised the issue of defence preparedness in the wake of a CAG report flagging that the Indian Army was facing a critical shortage of ammunition that can last just 10 days of war.

The CAG has stated that the army faces a shortfall of 40 per cent, that is 61 out of 152 types of ammunition available were meant for less than 10 days of fighting a war. The army is supposed to hold stocks of ammunition for 40 days of an intense war. – PTI