NEW DELHI, July 25 - Indian armed forces are “reasonably and sufficiently equipped” to defend the sovereignty of the country, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley asserted today.
Jaitley’s response in the Rajya Sabha came after opposition members raised the issue of defence preparedness in the wake of a CAG report flagging that the Indian Army was facing a critical shortage of ammunition that can last just 10 days of war.
The CAG has stated that the army faces a shortfall of 40 per cent, that is 61 out of 152 types of ammunition available were meant for less than 10 days of fighting a war. The army is supposed to hold stocks of ammunition for 40 days of an intense war. – PTI