



Meanwhile, a total of 76 people have lost their lives due to the flood, which has also affected over 25.42 lakh people.

Addressing the media here today, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia said that while expenditure worth Rs 50.47 crore has been incurred for rescue and relief operations, the estimated amount of fund required for work, other than rescue and relief operations, have been put at over Rs 2,229.84 crore. Besides, various departments have submitted estimates worth of over Rs 658.77 crore against infrastructure damage, after submission of the interim flood memorandum by the State.

“As per the initial estimate, the amount is to the tune of Rs 2,939 crore. However, the final estimate can be made only when the floodwaters recede,” Pipersenia said, after a meeting with the seven-member inter-ministerial Central team, which arrived in Assam today, on a four-day visit, to assess the damage caused by the floods and also to carry out on-the-spot assessment.

The inter-ministerial team is headed by V Shashank Shekhar, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs. It also comprise officials from the NITI Ayog and Ministries of Agriculture, Rural Development, Finance, Roads Transport, and other departments.

After arriving in Guwahati, the team held a meeting with senior government officials of the key line departments.

The team members will visit various districts in two groups. While one group will leave tomorrow for Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Nagaon, the other group will visit Barpeta and the Barak Valley districts.

The inter-ministerial team will hold another round of meeting with State government officials here on July 28.

“The team members have said that they want to interact with flood affected people and we have instructed the respective Deputy Commissioners and departments to extend them full cooperation. We hope the inter-ministerial team will recommend substantial assistance to Assam in its report,” Pipersenia said.