

President Ram Nath Kovind waves as he leaves in a traditional buggy after inspecting the guard of honour, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. – PIB

The 71-year-old, who took over the highest Constitutional post in the country from Pranab Mukherjee, is the first BJP leader and the second Dalit in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Stressing on access and opportunities for the “last person and the last girl-child from an under-privileged family”, he said, “We have achieved a lot as a nation, but the effort to do more, to do better and to do faster should be relentless. This is especially so as we approach the 75th year of our independence in 2022.”

The former Bihar Governor, described variously as low profile and unassuming, said the country needs to sculpt a robust, high growth economy, an educated, ethical and shared community, and an egalitarian society, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

The change of guard had begun early in the morning with a gentle knock on the door of Kovind’s Akbar Road residence. It was Military Secretary to the President, Major General Anil Khosla.

Khosla, who had come with a motorcade, invited Kovind and his wife Savita to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Mukherjee received them in the study. A few hours later, the roles had reversed and President Kovind escorted Mukherjee out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, the then President-elect and the outgoing President had gone to the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt where they were escorted to the saluting dais. Mukherjee took the last salute of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) with Kovind standing to his left.

The two leaders drove down Raisina Hill to the Central Hall of Parliament in the black presidential limousine with Mukherjee in the right and Kovind on the left. Escorting them was a grand equestrian procession by the PBG, dressed in white ceremonial uniforms and blue turbans with gold ornamental work.

The procession reached gate number five of Parliament where Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Chief Justice of India JS Khehar received President Mukherjee and President-elect Kovind who were then taken to the Central Hall.

The oath ceremony started with Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi reading out the Election Commission notification on the presidential polls declaring Kovind winner. After Justice Khehar administered the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution and law”, Kovind exchanged seats with Mukherjee.

Addressing the gathering, Kovind referred to his humble background and said he grew up in a mud house in a small village. His journey to the presidency had been a long one.

“It is so telling of our nation and our society also. For all its problems, it follows that basic mantra given to us in the Preamble to the Constitution – of ensuring Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity – and I will always continue to follow this basic mantra,” he said. – PTI