Deputy Commissioner, Darrang as well as the chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC), Ashok Kr Barman, formally inaugurated the state-of-the-art smart class room in the school premises recently.

The class room sponsored by Samsung company as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) has been introduced for the first time in the school with an aim to narrow the digital gap between rural and urban India and it consists of an interactive smart board, 40 tablets, one server with a monitor to control interactive smart board; wi-fi routers for internet, among others.

In each smart class, 40 students can avail classes at a time. The Deputy Commissioner, in his address, urged upon the students to take this opportunity and make themselves competent for any sort of career in today’s digital-based world. He also had a close interaction with the students regarding their future academic career and all were delighted in finding the Deputy Commissioner interacting with them in a very friendly atmosphere.

The inaugural function chaired by P Rajesh, principal of the school, was also addressed by a few faculty members of the school including Debika Dutta, PGT (English), Paul Soren, PGT (Geography) and Chidananda Baruah, PGT (Biology), among others. The programme ended with a march past and salute presented by the student leaders in honour of the chief guest, the Deputy Commissioner.