The voluntary organisation said in a statement here that the Chief Minister had announced recently that steps would be taken to institute probe into the financial scams of Karbi Anglong. But of late, the Chief Minister approved the appointment of Tuliram Ronghang, who is supposed to be the kingpin of all those scams, as the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), going against his above announcement.

The voluntary organisation has alleged that a scam involving an amount of around Rs 700 crore meant for irrigation was also there in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council during the previous tenure of Ronghang as the CEM of the KAAC. The amount was meant for the execution of two minor irrigation schemes – Dilangki and Langsoliet irrigation schemes – in the hills district.