Worst affected localities are – Ghuriyal Dubi, Badmahal, Kathalguri, Kordoiguri, Tenglijan and many interior villages. Areas near Deopani locality, which was considered as less flood prone so long is witnessing severe flood this time. Hundreds of affected people have taken shelter in nearby places of Deopani.

As relief measures, drinking water, food materials, medicine, clothes were distributed by SDO (Civil) of Bokajan along with other government agencies. Till now rice, cereals, potatoes and other essential items have been made available among the affected people.

Member of Autonomous Council of Bokajan, Madhurja Dhekial Phukan is working round-the-clock to provide maximum relief materials to the displaced persons. Local units of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has extended a helping hand to the distressed people.