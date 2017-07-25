The play was staged with new thought and technique and it was planned and directed by young theatre activist and teacher Debajit Sharma .

Students who took part in the play include Uchita Dihingia, Kritanjali Saikia, Panchali Burahagohain, Pranjal Dutta, Dipen Bokolial, Joytirmoy Moran Tultuli Dihingia, Manoj Baruah, Ajit Bharali, Dijraj Gogoi, Bikash Moran, Padum Tanti, Puja Moran, Natasha Moran, Mouchumi Moran, Memory Thapa, Parchi Nag, Priyanka Moran, Reshma Praja and Deisy Moran.

Before the main drama, a children drama named Shikhai Kanyar Kabas was also staged. It was written and directed by Debajit Sharma. The theme of the play was to popularise girl education and the facilities provided by Sarbashiksha Abhiyan Mission, Asom to the students.

The students who took part in this play include Manash Protim Baruah, Mouchumi Moran, Ruprekha Borsaikia, Parineeta Borsaikia, Deisy Moran, Memory Thapa, Prachi Nag, Reshma Praja, Natasha Moran and Pujarani Moran.

The music direction for both the dramas was given by Bipul Banerjee while light director was Jan and sound in-charge was Basu.

Earlier, the stage was inaugurated by Jyotirmoy Moran, Uchita Dihingia and Tultuli Dihingia with a Nataraj Vandana.

The evening’s programme was inaugurated by Ashok Gogoi, District Planning Officer, SSA, Tinsukia. Several other distinguished guests were also present in the inaugural programme which was anchored by teacher Hireswar Da. Everyone praised Bhadrakanta Baruah, the headmaster of the school for his initiatives along with the director of both the dramas Debajit Sharma and all the actor and actresses for presenting such a beautiful dramatic night.