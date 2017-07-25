The Assam State unit of ISCUF organised a citizens’ convention at Morigaon Gandhi Bhavan on July 23 where two intellectuals from Guwahati addressed the gathering. The open session of the convention was presided over by Dr Rabin Hazarika, senior citizen, Morigaon town. Explaining the purpose of the convention, Dr Dimbendra Mahanta, secretary, Assam unit of ISCUF said that the BJP Government is planning to enact the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with an aim to settle the Hindu Bangladeshis in India whereby Assam will face an unprecedented situation. The completely sectarian Bill must be opposed by the people of Assam to save the Assamese nationality, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, noted journalist, Baikuntha Nath Goswami said that BJP’s hidden agenda for a Hindu Rashtra was exposed as the party in power is planning to introduce the law amending the Citizenship Act which will lead the Assamese nationality to an unprecedented situation.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, noted journalist Haidar Hussain said that it is a great tragedy that Assam and the Assamese nationality has reached this critical juncture as the capitalist BJP is going to fulfil its political agenda while all the regional forces have remained mute spectators. Hussain questioned why organisations like the Asam Sahitya Sabha have remained silent over the issue at a time the greater Assamese nationality is facing a serious challenge through the amendment of the Citizenship Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Nath Keot, retired principal, Morigaon College, questioned as to why Sarbananda Sonowal Government has maintained a stoic silence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at a time when Mamata Benarjee of West Bengal and Manik Sarkar of Tripura have clearly said that they will not take any burden of Bangladeshis as a result of the proposed Bill.

Addressing the gathering, Aminul Islam, retired professor of Nagaon College said that to create a situation of perennial communal tension in Assam and to gain electoral benefits through religious polarisation, the BJP has planned to amend the Citizenship Act in the Parliament.