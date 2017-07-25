



The Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, Assam, has displayed major banana varieties cultivated in Assam during the event.

“The response from farmers to our stall was overwhelming and many of them enquired about the varieties we displayed. However, due to transportation constraints, we could display only selected varieties,” said Agriculture Development Officer Mukibur Rahman.

District Nodal Officer of Horticulture HN Talukdar said, “Banana is the ‘Tree of God’ in Assam and it is entwined in the culture of the State. Most of the cultivation in Assam by default is organic, and banana is no exception. Even annual floods contribute to the organic nature of cultivation in Assam. Some of the varieties are specific to Assam and the taste may vary if raised outside.”