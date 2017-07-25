Resuming at an overnight total of 389 for six, the Indian colts added 130 runs before losing the remaining four wickets on the second day of the four-day match.

Riyan Parag was finally out for 68 yesterday which he gathered from 137 balls. He hit 11 boundaries.

Wicketkeeper Harvik Patel was another notable contributor with 89 off 203 deliveries. Shivam Mavi added 41.

For England U-19 team Josh Tongue (3/69), Brooks (3/85) and Amar Virdi (3/134) were the main wicket takers.

At the time of filing this report, host England U-19 team were 65 for one after 19 overs of batting in their first innings.