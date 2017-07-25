U-17 futsal meet in city



GUWAHATI, July 24 - The Association of Youth Futsal Assam (AYFA) in its annual general meeting has decided to host their first U-17 inter district tournament here on August 5 and 6. The meeting held here also resolved to retain Sanjay Mahanta as president of the association. The AGM elected Bijay Kumar Rana (vice president) and Kangkan Kishore Das (joint secretary). Apart from U-17, the inter district tournaments will also be organised in the age group of U-14, U-19 and senior.