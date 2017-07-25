In an all-Indian final, Prannoy, seeded two in the tournament had to roll out his A-Game to get past his senior pro 21-15, 20-22, 21-12 in a thrilling encounter that lasted for one hour and five minutes.

“It is a great achievement for both the players. This was the second time in the year that two Indian male shuttlers were up against each other in the finals. And it’s just the quality that the sport in the country possess and we could only get better from here. I congratulate both the players on their performance and wish them luck for the upcoming tournaments,” Sarma said.

Anup Narang, general secretary of BAI and official spokesperson was elated at yet another great round of performance by Indian players. “Both the players have been going through a rough phase and their recent performance shows that they are getting back to their best very soon,” Narang said, stated a release.