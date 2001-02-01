



Hailing from Sivasagar, the offie started his first class career in 2001-02 against Jharkhand and went on to capture 212 first class wickets and scored 622 runs. He also played three Ranji Trophy matches for the Indian Railways team.

Arlen is the only player from Assam to take more than 200 wickets in Ranji Trophy.

To mark his retirement he ran across the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu yesterday. He took 1 hour and seven minutes to cross the 9.5km bridge from Dhola to Sadia with his fans and after crossing the bridge he announced his retirement.

He played his last Ranji Trophy match against Services at the Assam Cricket Association’s Barsapara stadium here from January 5 to 7, 2015.

Talking to The Assam Tribune from Tinsukia, Arlen said: “Now I will render my service for the cause of Assam cricket.”