Acharya to attend Kovind’s swearing in ceremony



KOHIMA, July 24 - Nagaland Governor PB Acharya today left for Delhi to attend the swearing in of new President, Ram Nath Kovind, while Chief Minister TR Zeliang will be not be able to attend the function. The swearing in ceremony of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be held tomorrow in Delhi. Zeliang, interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the swearing in function at Raj Bhavan, said, “I have to do some ‘home work’ and so will not be able to attend Kovind’s swearing in.” – PTI