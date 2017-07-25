“Such cheap politics of BJP shall not pay any dividend, rather people will give back a befitting reply,” it said.

The bye-election to Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat scheduled to be held on July 29 was cancelled by Election Commission recently citing the current difficult climatic conditions there – a move countered by Congress.

Cautioning the Govt employees “not to succumb to the pressure of State Govt in misguiding the common people merely for election benefits of the party in helm of affairs”, a statement informed that APCC is likely to take up with the Election Commission the issue of misuse of Govt machineries in the election as soon as the election notification for bye-election is announced.

The APCC also reiterated its demand that the EC announce the date of bye-election to Pakke-Kessang seat at the earliest.