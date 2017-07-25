Inaugurating a day-long State level seminar on Integrated Health Care Services on the theme “Holistic Healthcare” at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute for Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here today, Lyngdoh said, closer coordination would help provide holistic healthcare benefits to the people.

She said such integrated health care services would provide opportunity to the traditional healers of the State to interact with the professional medical practitioners drawn from different parts of the country in the field of Allopathy, Ayurveda and Homoeopathy.

Lyngdoh said more efforts must be taken so that such integrated health services are provided to the people. She hoped that the seminar will help in improving the healthcare services in the State which includes conventional, ayurvedic, homeopathic and traditional healing.

The programme was organised by Bio-Resources Development Centre in collaboration with Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, NEIGRIHMS, North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy, Meghalaya State Medicinal Plants Board and Directorate of Health Services.