BEd colleges asked to install CCTVs inside exam halls

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 24 - For smooth conduct of BEd examination for the session 2016-17 and onwards, all the government BEd colleges, College of Teacher Education (CTEs) and NCTE-recognised private BEd colleges have been directed to install CCTVs in the examination halls. “The footage of the CCTVs may be submitted to the Directorate of SCERT Assam as and when required for submission to the higher authority/concerned authority in due course of time. This (order) has been issued with the approval of Minister of Education, Government of Assam,” said an order issued today by the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Elementary Education Department.