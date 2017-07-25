The programme started with a walkathon from the old Aayakar Bhawan, Uzanbazar to the Aayakar Bhawan on GS Road, where a large number of officials and other stakeholders participated.

The departmental flag was hoisted on the Aayakar Bhawan premises by LC Joshi Ranee, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NER.

On the occasion, a programme was also held in the multipurpose hall of Aayakar Bhawan where the inaugural address was given by Joshi Ranee. In his speech he spoke about the historical perspective of the day and vision and mission of the department.

Joshi Ranee also informed the gathering that the NE region has registered a healthy growth rate in direct tax collection at par with the other parts of the nation.

A cultural programme was presented on the occasion by the Song and Drama Division of the Govt of India. The programme was also attended by representatives of the Tax Bar Association, ICAL as well as service organisations and pensioners’ associations.

On the occasion the three top individual tax payers of the NE region were felicitated. They were Anjana Bora (Brahmaputra Television Network), Bhagya Kalita and Prakash Mittal.

Prizes were also distributed to the winner of a drawing competition among the school children conducted by the department. The theme of the competition was, ‘Income tax in Nation Building’. The oldest retired person of the department Anjali Dutta Choudhary was also felicitated.