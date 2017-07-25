|
Catholics urged to help find solutions to burning issues
GUWAHATI, July 24 - The Catholic Association of Guwahati, representing the members of different Catholic churches under the Diocese of Guwahati, in its special general body meeting held on Sunday at Peace Centre, Ambari here, called upon the Catholic community at large to come out of its isolation and actively identify itself with the crucial issues being faced by the State and the country today.
The Association urged the Catholics to direct their efforts towards finding permanent solutions to issues like flood, erosion, foreigners problem, rural and urban unemployment, need for communal harmony and forging a strong national unity.
It called upon all Catholic institutions and organisations to come forward and extend support generously by way of providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood-hit families of Assam in this time of crisis.