The training programme on ‘Leadership, Motivation, Communication Skill and Soft Skills’ was organised by the Royal School of Business, RGU and it was sponsored by the State Department of Industries and Commerce.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony today, Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Dr KK Dwivedi expressed hope that the interactive and participatory training programme had benefited the officers in improvement of skills and in boosting the morale and self-confidence of the officers to be ambassadors of industrial growth in the State.

Dr Dwivedi further stated that the government would soon frame a training policy for the state where officers can choose a week-long training programme on a subject of their preference through a web-based application. He said the government has tied up with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata for a training programme for officials and staff of the industries and commerce department in areas like industrial business, legal framework, professional skills, etc.

“We will soon rope in resource persons from Duke University, ITE Education Services, Singapore etc., to hone the skill of the department personnel on various industrial modalities,” he said.

The participants too gave a positive feedback on the residential programme and hoped to implement the outcome effectively in their professional lives.

Vice Chancellor of RGU Prof SP Singh offered his best wishes to the participants and hoped that the classroom studies would be successfully executed in their respective offices.

Additional directors of Industries and Commerce Manjula Saikia Bhuyan and PK Saikia, Chancellor of RGU AK Pansari and Pro-Chancellor AK Modi were also present at the valedictory programme.