The victim, identified as Sukesh Saha, was carrying around Rs 1 lakh.

“He had arrived here from Silchar this morning and was carrying the cash while travelling on the bus from Khanapara,” a police official said.

The victim told police that there were four miscreants. It was also alleged by the victim that the driver and the conductor of the bus helped the miscreants escape.

Police were trying to find the driver and the conductor of the bus. No one has been arrested so far.