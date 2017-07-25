Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 24 - The official trailer of the first full-length Assamese feature film on witch hunting problem Aei Maatite was launched today. The movie is scheduled for release on October 6 in all major cinemas across Assam and the North East.
At a function held here today, the trailer was released by veteran film and theatre personality Anil Das, actor and director of Centre for Inclusive Development in Tezpur University Dr Rajeev Doley, actor Sasanka Samir and the director of the movie Dr Sitanath Lahkar.
Releasing the trailer, Dr Lahkar said: “It gives me utmost pleasure to launch the trailer for the movie buffs. We had launched the teaser of the film in March and the response was quite encouraging.”