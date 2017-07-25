At a function held here today, the trailer was released by veteran film and theatre personality Anil Das, actor and director of Centre for Inclusive Development in Tezpur University Dr Rajeev Doley, actor Sasanka Samir and the director of the movie Dr Sitanath Lahkar.

Releasing the trailer, Dr Lahkar said: “It gives me utmost pleasure to launch the trailer for the movie buffs. We had launched the teaser of the film in March and the response was quite encouraging.”