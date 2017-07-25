

A poster of Raag Desh

Kenny, who is playing the role of Netaji in Tigmanshu Dhuliya’s Raag Desh, was interacting with media persons at a promotional event here today ahead of the release on next Friday.

“It was a humbling and amazing experience,” said Kenny, who was accompanied by his fellow actor Vijay Varma. Vijay is playing a journalist in the movie, which revolved around 1945 court-martial of three Indian National Army officers.

Vijay, who was also seen in Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan, said he enjoyed playing the role of a journalist and is looking forward to a good response for the movie from the audience.

Distributor of the movie in the region Durlov Baruah said that the movie will hit around 40 screens across the region.

The movie was recently screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where dignitaries, including the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee, were present among others.