

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing senior officials on Monday. – UB Photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing senior officials on Monday. – UB Photos

“There are murmurs among the people that the progress of various works has been slow. People are not happy with the work culture of the officials,” Sonowal said, chairing a meeting of senior government officers at the conference hall of Janata Bhawan in the city today.

He said for speedy disposal of files, efforts have to be taken at all levels of a department.

“All the government departments have to take the responsibility to restore people’s trust in governance. To achieve the desired changes in real sense of the term, the government has to work resolutely,” he said.

“The fruits of governance have to be delivered even in far-flung areas,” he said

Sonowal also said that the government officers have immense experience and this vast experience has to be translated into action. The senior officers have to be the role models for junior officers and other employees.

Sonowal also reiterated that the present State government is committed to making the State free from corruption, pollution, terrorism and illegal foreigners and for that everybody has to take responsibility.