Talking to The Assam Tribune, Air Marshal Barbora said that despite the face off in Doka-La, it is very unlikely that India and China would go for a full scale war. In today’s context, it is very unlikely for two countries having nuclear capability will go for a full scale war and the diplomatic channels have already been opened and different countries including the United States have already stepped in directly or indirectly to defuse the situation, he added.

Air Marshal Barbora admitted that possibility of conflicts in limited geographical areas, particularly in the disputed areas, cannot be ruled out along the international border, but the Indian armed forces are fully capable of dealing with such situation to defend the territories of the country. “I would like to assure the people of the country that there is nothing to be panicked about as the country is in safe hands and our armed forces are fully capable to deal with any eventuality,” he added.

The former Vice Chief of the Air Force said that one cannot compare the situation today with that of 1962. Indian armed forces have undergone tremendous changes since then. He expressed the view that even in 1962, the Indian Air Force was nor properly utilized. But over the years, the Air Force has undergone “phenomenal changes” and the force can now be compared with the best in the world. He pointed out that in recent times, a number of advanced landing grounds were constructed near the international border with China, while, Sukhoi bases have been set up in Tezpur and Chabua to deal with any threat to the nation. However, at the same time, he pointed out that despite some face-offs, no bullet was fired along the border with China since the 1962 war and it is unlikely that both the countries would go for a war now.